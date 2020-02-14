Behind a lights out pitching performance by Hope Trautwein and some late-inning heroics by Kourtney Williams, the Mean Green opened their home slate with a 2-1 pitcher's duel win over Creighton to close out day one of the North Texas Invitational.
Trautwein struck out a career-high 14 hitters, which also tied her for the program record for strikeouts in a single game.
"Hope put in the work this offseason," coach Rodney DeLong said. "She's worked her tail off and she threw like a number one should throw. She was ready tonight, she carried us and that's what we expect every time she gets the ball."
Trautwein's dominance started with six strikeouts through the first nine Creighton hitters. By the time the junior surrendered her first hit of the game in the sixth inning, she had fanned 11 Blue Jays.
The North Texas offense got a jump start in the first inning with a Tayla Evans solo home run to center with two outs. The Mean Green would then go in a funk with 17 straight hitters retired until a one-out walk by Hanna Rebar in the seventh. Rebar was also the last North Texas batter to reach base during that stretch with an infield single right after Evans' home run.
"You have to give credit to Creighton's pitcher," DeLong said. "She's tough, and she threw a really good game. You can't lose your composure and you just have to get in there and keep fighting to try and work your way through at-bats."
Creighton's lone run came after a pair of Mean Green errors in the fifth inning.
After Rebar reached with a walk, Camille Grahmann pinch ran for her and swiped second base before a walk to Saleen Donohoe, who would be pinch ran for by Miranda Holguin and a wild pitch would put North Texas runners at second and third with one away for Williams.
A single up the middle would end the game and push the Mean Green to a four game win streak and give Williams her second game winning hit of the young season.
North Texas will continue their first homestand with a pair of game on Saturday. The Mean Green will take on Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. before facing off with Missouri State at 8 p.m. Tickets for the North Texas Invitational are still available for purchase through the North Texas ticket office or at the gate of Lovelace Stadium.