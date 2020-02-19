CLAREMORE, Okla. – Paige Tamayo drove in a pair of runs in the opener, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (3-9) was unable to match firepower with the No. 22 Hillcats of Rogers State (14-2), falling 9-3 and 12-0 in a doubleheader sweep by RSU on Wednesday at the Diamond Sports Complex.
RSU used an eight-run third inning to take a commanding lead in the opener, but a double by Taylor Goulet and a two-run homer by Tamayo in the fourth and fifth innings of the opener pulled TWU to within the final margin. Six different Pioneers picked up hits in the opening game of the twinbill.
The finale saw RSU’s M’Kayla Hillman toss a five-inning perfect game, as the Hillcats plated 12 runs over the first three innings of the contest.
The Pioneers open the home portion of the 2020 schedule on Saturday hosting Ottawa (Kan.) in an 11 a.m. doubleheader at Dianne Baker Field.