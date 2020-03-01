NORMAN, Okla. — The North Texas softball team overcame a slow start to complete the most successful weekend in Norman ever with an 11-3 win over Abilene Christian to close out play in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.
“Today was a real easy day to be flat after two emotional games yesterday,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “I was proud of our kids on how they came out and got it done.”
North Texas will head into Conference USA play at 16-4 on the year while receiving votes in two polls and holding wins over No. 8 Louisiana and No. 5 Oklahoma, both on the road.
“We have good momentum going into conference play,” DeLong added. “We have a few days off to recoup and get prepared for UTSA, and we expect a good challenge down in San Antonio and we’ll be prepared.”
The Mean Green struck for a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Tayla Evans that plated Katie Clark. Ariel Thompson got the start for North Texas and went 2.2 innings while surrendering just one hit and striking out two hitters. Hope Trautwein earned her ninth win of the year, coming into the game in the third inning and going 4.1, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out nine.
Abilene Christian struck for a pair of runs in the fourth off Trautwein to go ahead 2-1, but the Mean Green would quickly take back the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth. After a leadoff single from Kenzie Young and a double from Clark, Tarah Hilton would plate the tying run with a sacrifice fly to center, plating Young and advancing Clark to third.
Evans would drive in her second run of the game with a single to left and, after a walk to Hanna Rebar, Kourtney Williams would plate both runners with a double down the left field line. Then North Texas would add a run in the sixth after a two-out single from Saleen Donohoe plated Young who had reached on a double with one out in the frame.
The offense would not be done as it plated five more runs in the seventh inning started by a two-base error for Evans. A Rebar walk would give way to Williams’ second double of the game that plated Evans and advanced Rebar to third.
A sacrifice fly from Nicole Ochotnicki would plate Rebar and advance Williams to third before a single from Candain Callahan plated Williams. Young would then knock her second double in as many innings to left center, plating Callahan before an Amarys Miller-Godsey single plated Young.