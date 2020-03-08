SAN ANTONIO — Powered by half a dozen home runs and a complete game from Hope Trautwein, North Texas claimed its first Conference USA series of the season with an 11-3 win over UTSA on Sunday.
“We adjusted well today to the pitcher that we struggled against yesterday,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We had a better approach at the plate and we were a lot better today. I think every time we fell down today, we bounced back.”
The six home runs tied the program record for most home runs in a game, Tayla Evans and Katie Clark both had a pair, and Hanna Rebar and Candain Callahan contributed one each.
“It was good to see Tayla and Katie hit because they haven’t hit much so far this weekend,” DeLong added. “Usually when Tayla and Katie go, we score. That’s what we needed today, they bounced back and had a good day and we got out of here with a W.”
Trautwein earned her 11th win of the season while allowing three runs on three hits and ran her career strikeout total to 447.
Despite ultimately dropping the contest, UTSA (14-10, 1-2 C-USA) got out to an early lead on the scoreboard with a leadoff home run by Celeste Loughman in the first inning. The Mean Green would respond in the second to take the lead on a pair of runs, the first coming from Evans’ first home run of the day to lead off the inning. After Clark reached on a two-out single, Callahan drove her in with a single of her own to center field.
UTSA took back the lead in the third inning on Loughman’s second home run of the game, a two-run shot to make it a 3-2 game in favor of the home team. However, UNT didn’t trail for long as they plated three runs in the fourth to go up 5-3.
Rebar started the scoring with a solo home run to right with one-out, then after Clark and Callahan both reached with two outs, back-to-back singles from Nicole Ochotnicki and Tarah Hilton drove them both in.
North Texas would add four more runs to the lead in the fifth after a quick 1-2-3 inning from Trautwein. After a Saleen Donohoe single led off the inning, Evans followed her with the second home run off her bat in the day. Then a Rebar double would be followed up two batters later with Clark’s first home run of the day to make it 9-3 in favor of the Mean Green.
The seventh inning saw back-to-back home runs from Clark and Callahan to put the Mean Green up 11-3 for good. Callahan’s home run was the first of her career, she finished the series going 6-for-9 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
“Candain wants to be successful, she’s going to work and compete and it’s going to happen,” DeLong said, “It was good to see her have some success this weekend.”
UNT will finish its four-game road trip to San Antonio with a matchup with Incarnate Word at 3 p.m. Monday. Conference USA play will continue March 13-15 when the Mean Green host WKU at Lovelace Stadium. Tickets for individual games and the series as a whole are still available.