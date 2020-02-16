North Texas capped off a perfect weekend at home with a 2-1 win over UT Martin on Sunday to close out the North Texas Invitational. The Mean Green were powered to victory by a two out, two-run home run by Hanna Rebar in the sixth inning and a light’s out pitching performance from Bailey Tindell out of the bullpen.
A matchup with No. 6 Texas in Austin awaits the Mean Green on Wednesday before heading down to Corpus Christi to take on Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and Texas Southern.
North Texas closed out their home tournament 4-0 for the second consecutive season after earning wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Seton Hall, Creighton and Northwestern in 2019.
The Mean Green got behind in the first for the second straight game when the Skyhawks used a trio of singles to plate the game’s first run off of North Texas starter, Ariel Thompson. North Texas would try to respond in the bottom half but a leadoff single from Katie Clark would be all the offense the Mean Green could muster through the first five innings.
“We were flat,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Flat physically, mentally and a little drained from the emotional game last night.”
The Skyhawks would threaten again in the third with a one-out triple that would force Thompson out of the circle and give way to Tindell. The sophomore would then go the next 4.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit and just one base runner on a walk in the sixth inning.
“Bailey came on strong in the middle to late part of the year last year,” DeLong said. “Her pitches really move with a hard and downward movement, she’s tough to hit. I’m proud of her effort today, we needed her to step up and she did.”
A one-out double from Lacy Gregory would give the Mean Green the tying run at second for the heart of the order in the form of Camille Grahmann who pinch ran for Gregory.
Rebar would step to the dish with two outs and drive a ball over the left field wall to give North Texas the only advantage they needed to get the win. The home run marked Rebar’s second game-winning hit in as many games after her walk off single against Missouri State on Saturday night.