In a unique game, Haleigh Robinson pitched a complete game shutout, allowing zero earned runs, yet Ryan’s four runs were only enough to escape with a 4-3 win at home.
The Lady Raiders committed seven errors to match their seven hits and needed four runs in the final two innings to steal the win. Savanna Phillips and Abby Buettner had two hits and an RBI each in the win.
Sanger 17, Benbrook 2
If the 17 runs weren’t enough to show their dominance, the Lady Indians also totaled 15 hits and zero errors in a flawless 17-2 win over Benbrook in a non-district matchup. Six players recorded multiple hits and the leader in the clubhouse was Raynee Peterson who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Peterson hit for the cycle in the win, a rare feat in softball and baseball where a player notches a single, double, triple, and a home run in one game. The game was ended by run-rule after four innings as Sanger improved to 10-9-1 on the season.