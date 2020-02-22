MIDLOTHIAN — The Ryan Lady Raiders experienced both ends of the spectrum on Saturday at the Midlothian tournament, where they defeated Wichita Falls Rider 10-4 before suffering a 17-1 blowout loss to Georgetown.
Ryan was strong in its first contest of the day, scoring six runs in the first three innings against Rider and four runs in the final three innings. Abby Buettner had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run for the Lady Raiders. Harper Hughes also had two hits and two runs driven in.
Haleigh Robinson pitched 3 1/3 innings for Ryan while striking out two. Michelle McKinney got the save by pitching 2 2/3 innings and punching out two.
The Lady Raiders were completely stunned against Georgetown in Game 2, as they allowed 10 runs in the first inning alone and seven runs across the final two innings.
Offensively Ryan had just three hits as a team and one run scored. Robinson had a double in the game as well.
Caitlin Sanders took the loss on the mound for the Lady Raiders.
Carrollton ISD tournament
CARROLLTON — The Denton Lady Broncos split their final two games on Saturday to conclude the Carrollton ISD tournament with a 13-1 thrashing over Mesquite before falling 2-1 to Carrollton Creekview.
Game 1 saw the Lady Broncos pounce early on Mesquite with a nine-run first inning before tacking on two more runs each in the second and third. Brooklyn Morris and Makayla Felts each collected three hits and drove in three runs for Denton.
Ashanti McDade worked two scoreless innings for the Lady Broncos and allowed no hits while striking out three. Brooklyn Morris had two innings of relief and gave up a run on two hits while striking out and walking one.
Denton struggled to get the bats going in their second game against Creekview, as the Lady Raiders allowed two runs in the fifth and final inning while pushing only one across in the bottom half of the fifth.
Brooklyn Morris had two hits and a run driven in for the Lady Broncos.
Ashanti McDade allowed two runs on one hit across five innings of work in her second start of the day. She also punched out eight while walking three.
Braswell claims victory three times
CARROLLTON — The Braswell Lady Bengals had quite the marathon on Saturday as they defeated Carrollton Newman Smith, Haslet Eaton and Amarillo Caprock.
The Lady Bengals rolled to an 11-1 win over Newman Smith to kick off their Saturday with a 10-run second inning doing most of the work. Braswell had three players collect two RBIs, including Whitley McClure, Rose Ackers and Isabella Alexander.
McClure worked four innings of one-run ball while scattering eight hits across those four frames.
It was much of the same for Braswell in Game 2, as the Lady Bengals trounced Eaton 11-2 with a seven-run first inning and four-fun second. Madelyn Kay picked up two hits and three RBI in the win.
Brooke Wachtel allowed two runs on six hits in three innings of work for the Lady Bengals while striking out three.
Braswell picked up its final win of the day in a 7-4 victory over Caprock in comeback fashion, as the Lady Bengals used a four-run fourth to seal the win. Megan Johnson and Kenedy Taft drove in three runs for Braswell in the winning effort. Overall, the Lady Bengals had five hits as a team.
McClure allowed four runs on seven hits in her four innings while striking out two for Braswell.
Whitesboro tournament
WHITESBORO — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals wrapped up their time in the Whitesboro tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 victory over Whitesboro.
Aubrey scored six runs on seven hits in the ballgame, with two runs coming in the first and three coming in the second inning. Laney Roos was 2-2 with a double and homer for the Lady Chaps while picking up two RBIs on the day. Jessica Grimes, Abby Hammett and Lexi Roos each drove a run in as well.
Roos allowed just two runs on two hits on the mound for Aubrey in the win. The Lady Chaps will face off against Denton on Tuesday.