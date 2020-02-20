MIDLOTHIAN — The Ryan Lady Raiders went 1-1 on their first day of the Midlothian tournament, defeating Burleson Centennial and falling to Red Oak.
Game one saw the Lady Raiders stage a late-game comeback over Burleson Centennial as they bested them 6-4. Ryan trailed 4-0 heading into the third inning before pushing one run across in the third. A five-run fourth inning gave the Lady Raiders the lead and the win.
Harper Hughes had three hits for Ryan while Alexa Almejo had two runs batted in. Katie Munoz also had two hits and a run driven in. Overall, the Lady Raiders had 11 hits as a team.
Haleigh Robinson gave the Lady Raiders three innings of work while punching out two. Michelle McKinney had an inning of relief and picked up one strikeout.
Game two for Ryan was actually the complete opposite of their first matchup, as they allowed five runs in the fifth and final inning to Red Oak, falling 8-5. The Lady Raiders scored two in the second, one in the third, and two more in the fifth.
Alexa Almejo had two hits and an RBI for Ryan with Amanda Terzich collecting two runs driven in as well. The offense for Ryan had seven total hits collectively.
Robinson and McKinney each pitched again for the Lady Raiders, with Robinson going three innings and striking out one while McKinney went an inning and two-thirds while picking up a strikeout also.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action again on Friday in the Midlothian tournament.