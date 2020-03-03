The Denton Lady Broncos walked-off Pilot Point on Tuesday as they came away with a 6-5 victory.
Outside of a four-run third inning for Denton, the offense was relatively spare as they amassed just three hits collectively. Makayla Felts was the hero for the Lady Broncos with the game-winning knock and two RBIs.
Ashanti McDade was marvelous in seven innings of work, allowing two earned runs on six hits and punching out 19 Pilot Point hitters.
Braswell 18, Greenville 5
GREENVILLE — The offense came fast and furious for the Braswell Lady Bengals, using an 11-hit attack to thrash Greenville 18-5.
Braswell picked up runs in five of the seven innings, including a six-run third and three-run fourth. Angie Burks drove in five runs for the Lady Bengals while going 2-2 at the dish. Rose Ackers collected three hits as well.
Whitley McClure allowed one earned run on five hits while walking three and striking out four in her five-inning start.
Sanger 10, Ponder 5
SANGER — It was all smiles for the Sanger Lady Indians in their 10-5 victory over Ponder thanks in part to 12 team hits.
The Lady Indians were held scoreless in just two innings of the ballgame; however, they were able to push across two runs each in the second, third and sixth innings as well as three in the first. Torie Smith and Lexie Martin each had two hits and two RBIs for Sanger.
Morgan Burnside allowed three earned runs on four hits in her four-inning appearance while striking out one. Synde Faulkner gave up just one hit in her three innings.
Aubrey 10, Lake Dallas 3
CORINTH — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals took care of business against Lake Dallas on the road Tuesday with a big 10-3 thumping.
The Lady Chaps were held scoreless in the first prior picking up runs in the second and third which led up to their four-run fourth inning. Lauren Trott was 2-4 with a homer and three RBIs with Nia Bengtzen and Laney Roos each driving two in.
In the circle Laney Roos gave up just three runs on five hits in her seven innings for Aubrey.