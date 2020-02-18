DENISON — The Denton Lady Broncos got a huge win on the road Tuesday in Denison using a 15-hit barrage en route to a 15-1 victory.
The Lady Broncos scored a run in all but one inning against Denison, including six runs across the first three innings and nine runs across the final three innings. Ashanti McDade was stellar on the mound for Denton, going seven innings and allowing a run on four hits while striking out nine.
Offensively, the Lady Wildcats had key contributors up and down a lineup that was led by Brooklyn Morris who had two hits and four driven in. McDade had three hits and three runs batted in as well.
Denton returns to action Thursday in the Carrollton ISD tournament.
Ryan 14, Burkburnett 4
The Ryan Lady Raiders used a nine-run third inning on Tuesday to defeat Burkburnett in dominant fashion 14-4.
The Lady Raiders were held scoreless in the first inning before picking up two runs in the second and exploding for nine runs in the third. Ryan tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Haleigh Robinson pitched four innings for Ryan and allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two.
Katie Munoz had three hits for the Lady Raiders with Alexa Almejo picking up two hits. Alex Guerrero and Savanna Philips each drove in two runs apiece. Overall, Ryan racked up 11 hits as a team.
Ryan will be back at it Thursday in the Midlothian tournament.
Braswell 15, Frisco Liberty 5
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals dispatched of Frisco Liberty with ease in their 15-5 victory Tuesday.
The Lady Bengals scored a pair of runs in the first innings before putting up five more runs in the second. Braswell tacked on three runs in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the sixth inning.
Brooke Wachtel went six innings for Braswell and allowed five runs on six hits while punching out four. Rose Ackers led the offensive attack for Braswell with three hits and three runs driven in while Whitley McClure picked up two hits and three runs batted in.
Next, the Lady Bengals play Thursday in the Carrollton ISD tournament.