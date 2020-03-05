PILOT POINT- The Braswell Lady Bengals split their doubleheader on Thursday with a 7-0 loss to Aubrey before claiming a 13-9 victory over Burkburnett.
Game 1 against Aubrey for Braswell was a forgettable one, as they were shutout through seven innings and mustered all of one hit courtesy of Megan Johnson. The Lady Bengals made five errors as well.
Brooke Wachtel was better in her seven-inning performance than her final line would indicate, as she allowed just two earned runs on eight hits and struck out three.
For Aubrey, they had 11 hits as a team with runs coming in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. Laney Roos was 4-5 at the plate with Kaelyn Cash driving in two.
Game 2 was much better for Braswell at the plate against Burkburnett, with six of their 13 runs coming in the fourth inning. Rose Ackers and Brianna Pastrana each had three RBIs with the team as a whole collecting 13 hits.
Whitley McClure was solid in her starting assignment, going seven innings while allowing four earned runs on 13 hits while punching out three.
Denton tournament
The Denton Lady Broncos fell to Haltom 6-1 in their first contest on Thursday before turning around and dispatching John Paul II 5-1.
The offense never really caught fire for Denton against Haltom seeing as though they only pushed a run across in the second inning and had three total hits. Jenny Elizondo was 1-2 with the lone RBI for the Lady Broncos.
Brooklyn Morris did not fare too well in her 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out five.
The Lady Broncos were able to get back on track, however, against John Paul II, using a pair of two-run innings to help lift them to victory. Brooklyn Morris picked up two hits and a run driven in at the plate, with Brooke Stewart and Kaylin Jackson each collecting an RBI as well.
Jackson was terrific in the circle for Denton, spinning four innings of one-run ball on just three hits and punching out seven.
Sanger can’t go 2-0 Thursday
The Sanger Lady Indians could not come away with two victories on Thursday, though they did defeat Haltom 7-4 before falling 5-3 to the Cardinals.
The Lady Indians really needed just one inning against Haltom to push them to victory, as they scored six runs in the third to go along with five team hits. Rayna Marusich and Samantha Overly each had two RBIs for Sanger.
Synde Faulkner pitched 3 1/3 innings for Sanger and allowed an earned run on six hits and struck out three.
The offense was not as strong in game 2 for the Lady Indians as they could only come up with two runs in the second and another in the third on five total hits. Riley Ferguson had two hits in the game with Daniela Hernandez and Audrey Lindsey driving in a run each.
Morgan Burnside allowed five runs on six hits and struck out just one in her three innings in the circle.
Bonham tournament
BONHAM — The Ponder Lady Lions recovered from an 8-0 loss to Prairieland earlier on Thursday to defeat Community 7-6 on the strength of nine team hits.
Ponder scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings but made the difference in the third by scoring four runs. Braidyn Burr had three hits at the dish for the Lady Lions with Gianna Boria driving in two runs as well.
In the circle, Burr allowed four earned runs in three innings of work and struck out three while walking four.
Seguin tournament
SEGUIN — It was tough sledding for the Ryan Lady Raiders in their 4-0 loss to PSJA High, collecting only one hit as a team with three errors in the field.
Savanna Philips had the lone hit of the day for Ryan.
Haleigh Robinson got the starting assignment for the Lady Raiders and gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out one. Michelle McKinney worked an inning of scoreless relief.