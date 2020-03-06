PILOT POINT — The Braswell Lady Bengals were no match for Pilot Point on Friday, as they were blown out 10-0.
The Lady Bengals managed all of one hit courtesy of Madelyn Kay.
Whitley McClure was rocked for 10 runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out three in her three innings of work.
Aubrey takes care of business
PILOT POINT — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got a pair of wins on Friday in day 2 of their time in the Pilot Point tournament, taking down Sherman 7-4 and Burkburnett 3-2.
Aubrey collected a whopping 13 hits against Sherman including a big four-run fifth inning that proved to be the difference. Bree Jones was 4-4 at the dish with two RBIs while Laney Roos was 2-4 with a homer.
Lauren Trott allowed just four runs on six hits in her time in the circle against Sherman.
The Lady Chaps played a closer game against Burkburnett, as this time they could muster only three hits with two-run fifth giving them the edge. Trott had an inside-the-park homerun in the win.
Laney Roos pitched in game 2, allowing just two runs on two hits.
Denton tournament
It was all smiles for the Denton Lady Broncos in their second day of their tournament, defeating Sanger 5-1 and Redwater 6-3.
The Lady Broncos had seven hits as a team against Sanger, with two runs coming in the first and another three in the fourth inning. Ashanti McDade collected two hits at the plate with an RBI.
Reagan Wright drove in two runs as well.
In the circle, Kaylin Jackson allowed just a hit and an unearned run in three solid innings of work while punching out four.
The offense kept coming in game 2 against Redwater despite being out hit 6-5, as Denton picked up two runs in the first to go along with three more in the second. McDade was a force at the plate by driving in five of the six runs for the Lady Broncos.
Jackson got the ball again and worked two innings and allowed three runs on five hits before McDade pitched a scoreless relief inning and struck out three.
Sangers goes winless
On top of their loss to Denton on Friday, the Sanger Lady Indians also suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Redwater.
Despite racking up five hits collectively, Sanger could only push across a single run in the first inning. Torie Smith was 3-3 at the dish with Rayna Marusich driving in the lone run.
Synde Faulkner allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits in her 1 2/3 innings before Morgan Burnside came on in relief for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless work.
Bonham tournament
BONHAM — The Ponder Lady Lions could not come away with a win against Bells on Friday as they were shutout 5-0.
Ponder could put together just two hits on the day courtesy of American Jimenez and Gianna Boria.
Braidyn Burr was roughed up in her three-inning start for five runs on six hits while striking out three. Sterling Wilkinson also threw a scoreless inning.
Seguin tournament
SEGUIN — The Ryan Lady Raiders could not go 2-0 on Friday after defeating PSJA Memorial 7-5 before falling to PSJA North 7-6.
Against PSJA Memorial, the Lady Raiders were able to overcome just four hits collectively to put up a two-run third and a four-run fifth to push them to victory. Abby Buettner picked up an RBI in the win, with Savanna Philips and Harper Hughes each had hit along with Alexa Almejo and Abby Mooney.
Brittanie Schneider was solid in her 2 2/3 innings of work, allowing just a run on two hits and striking out two. Michelle McKinney wasn’t as sharp in her two innings, coughing up four runs on four hits.
Ryan was not as fortunate against PSJA North despite stringing together 11 hits and putting up runs in the first and third innings. Alexa Almejo was 3-3 at the dish with three RBIs with Haleigh Robinson driving in two as well.
Robinson allowed five runs on eight hits in her 2 2/3 innings with McKinney coming in for 1 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits.