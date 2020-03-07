PILOT POINT — It was a tough way to end the weekend for the Braswell Lady Bengals, as they suffered a pair of blowout losses to Brock 14-0 and Sherman 13-3.
The offense for the Lady Bengals was essentially non-existent against Brock, recording just a single hit from Isabella Alexander.
Whitley McClure was knocked around for 10 runs (seven earned) on five hits in her two innings while walking six. Kylar Bockemehl pitched two innings of relief with four runs scoring on her watch on four hits while punching out three.
Braswell did not fare much better against Sherman on game 2, though they did manage a run in the second inning and two more in the fourth. Bryn Tomes was 1-2 with a run driven in on the day.
Bockemehl got the starting assignment this time around, working 3 2/3 innings and allowing 13 runs (eight earned) on eight hits while striking out four.
Lady Chaps finish the weekend strong
PILOT POINT — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals dispatched of both Brock and Pilot Point on Saturday, beating the former 9-7 and Pilot Point 2-1.
The offense for the Lady Chaps was great against Brock with 12 hits total to go along with three runs in the fourth and a pair of two-run innings. Laney Roos was a beast at the plate with five RBIs and three homeruns.
Aubrey struggled against Pilot Point in their second contest of the afternoon with just three runs total, though it was enough to get the job done with a run in the first and the fourth to seal the win.
Denton tournament
The Denton Lady Broncos held their own on Saturday against Arlington Martin and South Grand Prairie, edging Martin 2-1 before blanking the latter 8-0.
In game 1 the Lady Broncos had just four hits collectively with a run coming in each the first and third innings. Kaylin Jackson had two hits with Brooklyn Morris driving in a run.
Ashanti McDade was excellent in her four innings of work, allowing a run on three hits while punching out nine batters.
Denton flexed their offensive muscles in their second contest of the day, recording 12 hits as a team. The Lady Broncos scored half of their runs in the second inning alone to go along with a pair of two-run innings.
McDade yielded just one hit in her three innings while striking out five.
Sanger can’t come away with a win
The Sanger Lady Indians wrapped up their weekend with a tie to Martin 4-4 and a 10-4 loss to South Grand Prairie.
The Lady Indians were solid at the plate against Martin with seven hits total but could only push across runs in the first three innings including a two-run first. Rayna Marusich and Kimbo Hopson each had a hit and an RBI while Audrey Lindsey was 2-2 with two RBIs.
Synde Faulkner worked two innings while giving up four runs on six hits before Morgan Burnside threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Sanger struggled in game 2, scoring just four runs again on the strength of two runs in the first and second innings. Hopson had two RBIs in the loss to go along with two hits.
In the circle, Burnside was torched for five earned runs on six hits. Faulkner came on for 1 1/3 innings of relief while allowing three runs on two hits.
Seguin tournament
SEGUIN — The Ryan Lady Raiders could not get a win Saturday, taking a tough 8-0 loss to Calallen before losing to Canyon 7-6 in walk-off fashion
The Lady Raiders could not find any type of groove at the plate against Calallen, mustering just three hits courtesy of Savanna Philips, Haleigh Robinson and Caitlin Sanders.
Brittanie Schneider was tagged for eight runs on seven hits in her four-inning start.
Ryan was much better at the plate against Canyon with a two-run first and a three-run fifth inning. Abby Buettner and Alexa Almejo each collected two hits and two RBIs as did Katie Munoz.
Haleigh Robinson was solid in four innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. Michelle McKinney felt the brunt of the loss in her 2/3 of an inning, coughing up five runs on just three hits.