JUSTIN — Ashanti McDade continues to shut down opposing lineups. After a strong performance on Tuesday in a district win over Ryan, McDade followed it up with an even better lights out showing, this time in a 1-0 win over Northwest in a district contest.
McDade struckout eight, walked one, and allowed only two hits in the win. And on a day where the offense only mustered one run, every pitch mattered. Kaylin Jackson and Brooklyn Morris ended with two hits apiece, with Morris tallying the game's only RBI.
Ponder 7, Gunter 3
GUNTER — Four runs in the top of the third were enough to put the Lady Lions in control and remain there in the 7-3 win over Gunter on Wednesday afternoon. The dominant pitching performance from Braidyn Burr led the way as she and the Ponder defense allowed only four hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Baylie Baumann had a game-high three hits and four RBIs, highlighted by a three-run home run, followed by Giana Boria's three-run homer. As a team, Ponder recorded 11 hits and two errors to Gunter’s four hits and one error.
Aubrey 9, Denison 2
The Roos sisters once again led Aubrey, this time to a convincing 9-2 win over Denison, but they also had help from their teammates. The Lady Chaparrals (17-1) finished the game with nine hits and only one error to Denison’s seven hits and four errors.
Laney Roos allowed seven hits but did not allow Denison to catch up after Aubrey took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Laney Roos also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a home run with three RBIs. Nia Bengtzen went 3-of-4 with an RBI herself in the win.
Aubrey begins play in District 11-4A vs. Celina at 6 p.m. on Monday at home.
Guyer 4, Southlake Carroll 1
The Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Dragons in a district matchup, and behind the efforts of Ranci Willis in the circle, they improved to 16-3-1 on the season with a 4-1 win.
Willis pitched all seven innings and held Carroll to just two hits, one run, and two walks while striking out 14. Alli Stidham and Tehya Pitts had two hits apiece and combined for three RBIs in the win.
Ryan 7, South Grand Prairie 5
The Lady Raiders rebounded from their loss to Denton with a 7-5 win over South Grand Prairie in a game where five players pitched and six players recorded a hit.
Ryan fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first but came back in the bottom of the sixth to take the 7-5 lead with three runs, ending the game with eight hits and zero errors in the win. The Lady Raiders move to 13-9 on the season.