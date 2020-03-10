PILOT POINT — Christine Bellmier threw a no-hitter and got plenty of offensive support as the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats remained unbeaten in District 9-3A play with a 14-0 victory over Whitesboro Tuesday night.
Billmeier fanned seven in the five inning pitching gem while Whitesboro’s lone baserunner was picked off first by catcher Gracie Sanders.
Pilot Point (15-6, 2-0 9-3A) pounded out 11 hits, led by Ronnie Johnson, who had two hits and drove in three runs. Kylie Malone also had two hits and drove in two, Paige Cox had a two-run double, Aspyn McCord had one hits and drove in two while Sanders and Rendy Garrett had one hit each.
Pilot Point faces Midlothian next Tuesday at home.
Monday
Guyer 14, Keller Central 4
The Guyer Lady Wildcats scored nine first inning runs and got a steller pitching performance from Alli Stidham as they opened District 5-6A play with a 14-4 win over Keller Central.
Stidham held Central to just three hits as the Guyer (15-3-1, 1-0 District 5-6A) offense pounded out 14 hits. Ryleigh Nash had five hits for Guyer, Tehya Pitts had four and Morgan Allen had two.
Pilot Point 10, Callisburg 0
CALLISBURG — Christine Billmeier and Grace Sanders combined on a one-hitter and the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats opened District 9-3A play with a 10-0 victory over Callisburg.
Billmeier and Sanders combined to strike out 11 while the Pilot Point (14-6, 1-0 District 9-3A) offense pounded out 16 hits. Brooke Lane led the Lady Bearcats' offensive output with four hits, Katie Summerville had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Billmeier also had three hits and Ronnie Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs.
Northwest 20, Lake Dallas 16
LAKE DALLAS — The Northwest Lady Texans rallied with a six-run seventh inning to hand the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons a 20-16 loss in the District 8-5A opener.
Lake Dallas at one point held a 13-9 lead but over the final two innings, Northwest scored five runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to secure the win.
Bella DiDonato led Lake Dallas' offensive attack with three hits, scoring five runs and driving home five runs. Aubrey Meyers, Gracie Dover and Edith Branch had two hits each.