Three Denton-area softball teams have already punched their tickets to the region quarterfinals, and a fourth squad will look to join them on Monday.

Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey all won area titles last week, and Pilot Point is playing in a decisive Game 3 of its area-round series on Monday against Prairiland. 

The Lady Wildcats throttled South Grand Prairie and won both Game 1 and 2 via run rule. Guyer cruised to a 19-0 win in Game 1 before closing out the series 13-0 in Game 2.

Guyer will now turn its attention to District 5-6A bunkmate Prosper in a three-game Class 6A Region I quarterfinal series. The two teams have already played twice and split the regular season series.

Game 1 between Guyer and Prosper is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Guyer. First pitch for Game 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper.

Game 3, if necessary, would be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday back at Prosper.

Aubrey knocked off Godley 14-3 in a one-game Class 4A Region II area series last week, and the Lady Chaparrals will play in another one-game set this week against District 9-4A foe Melissa.

The Lady Cardinals swept the regular season series, beating Aubrey 1-0 on March 30 and again on April 23 by a final of 4-3.

Argyle needed three games to take care of Burkburnett in its 4A Region I area series, but the Lady Eagles prevailed with a 10-0 victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Next up for Argyle is a three-game series against Vernon.

Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Henrietta High School. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Bowie. 

A third game, if necessary, would be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Henrietta. 

