Bailey Tisdale tossed 4.1 scoreless innings for her second win of the weekend, while Bailey Turner locked down her second save with 2.2 two-hit innings of work as the Texas Woman’s University Pioneers softball team (2-3) picked up its second win of the weekend over top-10 opposition, downing No. 7 Central Oklahoma 2-1 in the finale of the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational.
“We scored first today, which was huge for our momentum,” coach Amber Barker said. “While we were able to hold on to the lead, we are going to need to be a team who puts up runs every inning. Doing so will alleviate some pressure off our defense and pitchers.”
Sydney Johnson’s RBI single in the second inning put the Pioneers on the board, and a sacrifice fly by Paige Tamayo followed a triple by Tara Solomon in the sixth and stretched TWU’s lead to 2-0.
Meanwhile, UCO threatened multiple times, leaving 12 runners on base and loading the bases in the first and sixth innings. Once again, the Bronchos threatened in the bottom of the seventh, plating a run and bringing the potential winning run to the plate, but Turner worked through the jam to seal the win for TWU.
Six different players picked up base hits in the winning effort, and the Pioneers made the most of those opportunities, leaving only three runners on base in the contest.
“I’m happy that we didn’t roll over and got the win in the last game,” Barker said. “We just have to be consistent.”
Texas Woman’s will return to action Feb. 7-9 at the TAMUC/UT-Tyler Invitational. The Pioneers will face Texas A&M-International and Arkansas-Monticello on Friday, with first pitch against TAMIU scheduled for 2:15 p.m.