SAN ANTONIO – The North Texas softball team was only able to muster a pair of hits at the plate as it dropped its first conference game of the season, a 9-1 loss to UTSA in six innings.
“We can’t show up to a conference game and expect to go through the motions and win the game,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We weren’t very focused at the plate or on defense and our mental effort was just terrible.”
North Texas (17-5, 1-1 C-USA) was only able to push one run across the board and stranded five runners on base. Ariel Thompson got the start for the Mean Green and suffered her first loss of the season, going four innings allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.
Despite the lack of offense, the Mean Green were able to strike first in the third inning. After loading the bases with nobody away, North Texas pushed across their only run of the game on a ground out by Saleen Donohoe that plated Nicole Ochotnicki.
“We load the bases with no outs, 3-4-5 up and only score one run, we can’t do that,” DeLong added. “We’re better than that we’ll get adjusted and hopefully play better tomorrow.”
It was all UTSA (14-9, 1-1 C-USA) from the point. The Roadrunners took the lead in the third on a two run home run, then a solo home run one inning later would push the lead to 3-1.
The Roadrunners would add a pair of runs in the fifth, the first scoring on a Mean Green error then the second coming across on a single to left field. UTSA would end the game in the sixth with a grand slam that put the run-rule in effect.
“We need to come out with some passion and enthusiasm tomorrow,” DeLong said in regards to the series’ final game. “They’re going to give us their best shot and hopefully we give them our best shot.”
The loss is the first for North Texas to UTSA since March 17, 2018. The team will play the rubber game of the series today at 1 p.m.