As Tuesday’s game between Ryan and Denton rolled along, you got the feeling that there just weren’t going to be enough innings for Ryan to finally figure out how to hit Denton pitcher Ashanti McDade. Maybe the Lady Raiders would scratch out a hit here and there, but McDade, a sophomore, was clearly on a roll.
Then the sixth inning came, and what was a 5-run lead for the Lady Broncos vanished during a slow but effective Ryan surge that broke up McDade’s no-hit bid and tied the game. But just as Ryan was feeling good, Denton righted the ship.
A 3-run home run from Kaylin Jackson in the bottom of the sixth inning gave McDade all the cushion she needed as she eventually closed out an 8-5 win in the District 8-5A opener for both teams. McDade finished with 13 strikeouts and also homered in the fourth inning. Brooklyn Morris finished 3-for-4 with three doubles.
Denton (15-5, 1-0 district) outhit Ryan 10-6 despite leaving 14 runners stranded on base.
Ryan (12-9, 0-1) committed five errors.
“It’s a rivalry game, so there’s always going to be emotions involved. You could see momentum played a big role there in the sixth inning,” Denton coach Maggie Stephenson said. “But this group is resilient, and we find a way. We obviously have a few things to work on, but I was so proud of how they responded.”
Things could have gone completely south for Denton, which had just blown open the game with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take what appeared to be a commanding 5-0 lead. McDade had seven strikeouts in that stretch, and the only rough inning she had was the top of the third when she loaded the bases on three straight walks with two outs. She got the next batter to strike out to end the inning.
“She’s tough,” Ryan coach Matt Buettner said. “We talked about it before the game and knew how she was going to pitch. We had a game plan, but when you’re that good, it’s tough to get hits.”
Ryan finally got to McDade during what was an 11-batter sixth inning. Maryland signee Abby Buettner, who has been playing injured most of the season, doubled to start the inning. Two batters later, Haleigh Robinson and Alex Guerrero rifled back-to-back singles to trim the Denton lead to 5-3. A subsequent passed ball followed by a wild pitch helped the Lady Raiders plate two more runs to tie the game.
McDade was facing a bases loaded situation in that frame when she finally recorded the last out.
With two outs and two on in the bottom of the sixth, Jackson drilled a home run to straightaway centerfield to give McDade one more chance at finishing out the win.
“This last week, [McDade] pitched 14 innings, and I think she finished with 33 strikeouts,” Stephenson said. “So I think she’s close to 100 strikeouts already. Anytime we have her on the mound, we have a good chance. And not only did she help us on the mound, but she had the home run. And then Kaylin had the hit of the game.”