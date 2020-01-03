When she was 6 years old, Guyer senior Ryan Gallegos wrote on a piece of paper that she would one day play in the outfield for Texas A&M.
To this day, Gallegos still has that sheet of paper, using it as motivation to fulfill her dream of playing softball collegiately.
And on Friday afternoon, Gallegos finally realized her goal, announcing her commitment to Syracuse on Twitter.
“I am still awestruck I am getting the opportunity to play at a school like Syracuse,” Gallegos said. “I want to show younger girls to never give up on their dreams of playing in college, because dreams do come true just like mine.”
Gallegos said she ultimately chose the Orange because of their academics, campus and how the softball program is run.
“Syracuse is a very good academic school that my family and I thought would be a great fit for me,” Gallegos said. “I also recently got to visit the campus and it was more than beautiful, and the facilities are amazing.
“What I really like about the team is that it isn’t a softball-only minded program. [The coaches] really preach about being the best person you can be on and off the field. That has always been an attraction to me.”
As a junior last year, Gallegos hit .341 with 29 RBIs while scoring 25 runs. The middle infielder was a first-team selection on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2019 All-Area team and helped the Lady Wildcats reach the third round of the playoffs.
“Ryan is an exceptional softball player and an even better person,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said. “I’m so proud of her. She deserves this. She’s waited patiently for the right fit and I’m positive she made the right choice. Syracuse is lucky to get her.”
Gallegos will join a Syracuse squad coming off a 21-32 campaign in 2019. The Orange went 8-16 in ACC play, ending their season with a 4-3 loss to NC State in the conference tournament.
“I have had some amazing coaches and teammates that I can thank for helping me throughout my softball career, but the people I want to thank the most is my family,” Gallegos said. “My dad likes to call himself my ‘manager’ because he is the one who organizes everything and has always taken me to camps and games.
“My mom and brother are my two biggest supporters on and off the field. I could not be more thankful for the love they have given me throughout my life.”