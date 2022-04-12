KRUM – Argyle had nearly every phase of its game working on Tuesday.
The Eagles racked up 10 hits en route to a 10-4 win over Krum in a battle of District 7-4A's top teams, asserting their dominance in a game that could set the tone the rest of the season.
It was Hailey Clark’s presence in the middle of the order for 18th-ranked Argyle (17-7, 9-0) that helped set the tone for the rest of the lineup.
“I just went up there to make contact and just hope for the best,” said Clark, who had four RBIs. “I wanted to make sure I either hit a gap or hopefully they can make an error or at least just advance a runner.”
“If you're going to be a big-time team, you got to make contact,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. “We preach nine girls with contact, and we got a couple of breaks on some errors and manufactured some runs. And that's from just making contact all the time.”
Clark got the scoring started for the Eagles in the first inning with a wo-run RBI with two outs before Rylee Sandifer dropped in an RBI single over the head of the Krum shortstop. But whenever it appeared Argyle would bust the game open, the 20th-ranked Bobcats (15-5, 8-1) loomed.
“It’s Krum and Argyle,” Cook said. “We could have scored eight runs in the first inning, and it still would have been a ball game. They don't have any quit. And so, it is just typical. We punch first and they punch back.”
In the third inning the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs before Clark drove in her third run of the day, but Krum pitcher Graice Riney would proceed to strikeout each of the next three Argyle batters to keep the Bobcats in contention.
But Krum couldn't generate runs.
“I think we just have to get a little better,” Krum coach Lindsay Lyles said. “Toward the end we started to put more balls in play, but early in the game we were hitting the ball right at people. So just trying to put a lot more balls in play a lot harder and adjusting at the plate.”
Krum finally pushed across its first run on an Abby Seitziner RBI fielder’s choice in the second inning, but that would be it until the sixth. Addison Martindale and Kennedy Brooks each had RBI groundouts, but that would be all.
“I think we got a little mental maybe,” Lyles said. “It's a big game, a lot of pressure going on and they’re a good team. But I think we just cracked under the pressure unfortunately. And we just didn't do the things we need to do when we needed to do them.”
Reagan Dillion and and Sandifer each drove in two runs, while ace Ava Edwards pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and allowed just one earned run for Argyle. Though the Eagles did commit a handful of errors that gave Krum their chances to fight back.
Cook knows that high-pressure games like Tuesday's only lie ahead if Argyle gets where they want to go.
“It's the first time we've actually played for the district championship,” Cook said. “So nerves are always part of that. And so, we really wanted to be in it. And we have to learn how to play for two and a half hours.”