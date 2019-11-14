FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The UNT soccer team's 2019 season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, as they lost 3-0 to national No. 3 seed Arkansas.
Playing in their seventh NCAA Tournament and third in a row, the Mean Green (15-6-1) conceded three second-half goals to the No. 8 Razorbacks (17-3-3), the first coming off an Arkansas corner in the 55th minute.
"That's a Final Four team, you can see first-hand how Arkansas beat No. 1 North Carolina 2-0 this year and why they're the best team in the country on set pieces," said coach John Hedlund. "Nevertheless, I'm really proud of my team. We gave ourselves a chance, only down 1-0 with 10 minutes to play and never gave up.
"I will miss my seniors, they have done so much for this program and our championship success. I'm glad they got to go out as C-USA champions and were able to win it all at home in front of our great fans," Hedlund added.
The Mean Green conclude a 2019 season that saw them win their sixth consecutive Conference USA title and eighth overall since they joined the league in 2013. UNT's defense was once again the backbone to the team's success this year as they led the league in every defensive and main goalkeeper statistical category.
UNT's six graduating seniors — Dominique James, Madeline Guderian, Natalie Newell, Brittnye Lawson, Logan Bruffett and Lauren Frank — were one of the most successful senior classes in program history. The four-year seniors won a conference title every year they were at UNT, including the regular season and tournament titles in 2018.
They leave North Texas with 59 wins, a .741 winning percentage and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. This year's senior class and last year's are the only in program history to make three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
North Texas once again went undefeated at home as they posted a 9-0-0 record at its brand new North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. They went 3-0-0 in the 2019 C-USA Tournament which they hosted for the first time in program history. Furthermore, they didn't lose a home conference game again this season, which makes 11 years in a row they've posted a undefeated home conference record. Their 54 consecutive home conference matches without a loss is a NCAA record.
UNT ended the regular season on a 16-game home winning streak that dates back to the 2018 season. The program record is 17 consecutive home wins, which this senior class accomplished their freshman and sophomore seasons.
The Mean Green ended the year on a 27-match home unbeaten streak, which dates back to the 2017 season. The 27 consecutive home matches without a loss is a program record. They broke the record on Sept. 29 when they beat Middle Tennessee 3-0 in Denton.
At the end of the season, North Texas earned eight all-conference honors including the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award (Kelsey Brann) and Defensive Player of the Year award (Dominique James).
James is the program's first two-time conference defense of player of the year award honoree. The 2018 all-American — the program's first — is waiting to see if she is voted an all-American again this year.
Lastly, playing in their 25th season as a program, the Mean Green still have never had a losing season as they posted 15 wins, which is tied for the third-most in a single-season in program history.