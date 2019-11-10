Dominique James bounded toward a table set up on the sideline as fans at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium rose to their feet.
The Conference USA soccer tournament championship trophy was there waiting for the senior defender, who hoisted it in the air as her teammates began pulling on white championship T-shirts.
The 2019 season was destined to be a memorable one for North Texas after it moved into a new $13.6 million facility ahead of the 25th campaign in program history. James and her teammates made sure that move wasn't the only highlight of the year by rolling to a 5-2 win over Florida Atlantic in the C-USA title game on Sunday.
The win gave UNT its third straight C-USA tournament title and the seventh bid to the NCAA tournament in program history.
"It feels amazing," James said. "We faced a little adversity this week and overcame it. I'm proud of our team."
The Mean Green (15-5-1) were a near unanimous pick to win the C-USA title in the league's preseason coaches' poll after winning a regular season conference title, a conference tournament or both in each of the previous five seasons.
UNT billed the 2019 season as its "Road to Six."
UNT reached that milestone thanks to a three-goal onslaught in the second half against FAU, the culmination of a journey just took a little longer than expected.
The Mean Green were in the hunt to repeat as regular season C-USA champions heading into a game at FAU (15-4-2) on Oct. 25 but fell to the Owls 1-0. FAU took home the regular season title and was the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament.
UNT, the No. 2 seed, and FAU appeared to be on a collision course ever since. That was perfectly fine with the Mean Green, who were set to host a conference tournament for the first time in program history.
UNT called several fields home in previous years, including a converted recreational field and an old high school football stadium. None met the standards to host a conference tournament.
“I hope we see them again,” UNT midfielder Logan Bruffett said of FAU in the days leading up to the tournament. “I would love to have them play on our field like we had to play on theirs.”
The Mean Green weren't about to let their first chance to win a conference title at home in front of friends and family get away. UNT entered the tournament with an NCAA record 54 match unbeaten streak in conference home games that dates back to 2008.
"Our administration has built us this beautiful facility," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "We wanted to win a championship in front of our fans, the administration and UNT."
For a short time, it appeared as if UNT's home conference winning streak would end at 56 against FAU, despite an early goal from Natalie Newell. The senior hammered a loose ball into the top corner of the net in the 13th minute.
UNT hadn't given up more than one goal in a conference game all season and had allowed just three in 12 C-USA matches overall. The Mean Green appeared to be in a great spot after Newell scored but saw the Owls answer quickly while taking advantage of having a brisk Texas wind at their backs.
Elisha Holmes drove a ball past UNT goalkeeper Kelsey Brann and into the bottom right corner of the net to tie the score in the 19th minute. Sammy Vitols put the Owls up in the 32nd minute when she knifed into the box and scored on a cross from Pernille Velta.
"We came out a little flat, but they are very good," Hedlund said. "They're explosive, have speed and seniors with experience. I thought it we could keep it close in the first half, we could take advantage of the wind in the second half in front of our fans and do something special."
UNT was in position to do just that after Berklee Peters found Olivia Klein behind the Owls' defense. Klein beat FAU goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin by driving a bounding ball past her on a breakaway to tie the game at 2-2 heading into halftime.
"We're never going to give up at home," James said. "We came out of halftime ready to go. We knew we had the wind and capitalized on our opportunities."
Bruffett put UNT up for good when she scored on a header off a corner kick from Michelle Gonzalez in the 55th minute.
Freshman Allie Byrd then put the game away from there with two late goals.
"When we went to the locker room, we reminded ourselves that this is it for the seniors," Byrd said. "We had to come back out and get after it."
Byrd did just that and was named the Offensive MVP of the tournament. James was named the Defensive MVP.
UNT will now wait to find out who it will play in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The selection show is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
James will watch with her teammates. She couldn't have imagined a historic season in UNT soccer ending in any other way than the Mean Green having another shot to pick up their first win in the NCAA tournament. UNT has lost all six of its previous NCAA tournament matches.
"I woke up today wondering who we are going to play in the NCAA tournament," James said. "I'm hoping this is our year to make a run."