North Texas coach John Hedlund took a few minutes to think back on the last week, on a turn of events that have become completely foreign for his team.
The Mean Green were in the midst of their 14th straight winning season in 2008, when they fell to Denver on their home field.
The United States elected Barack Obama twice and Donald Trump as president since. UNT’s women’s basketball team has played under four coaches. Four UNT football coaches have come and gone as well, if we count Mike Canales, who served in an interim capacity, twice.
All of this makes what hasn’t happened — another home conference loss by UNT’s women’s soccer team — all the more remarkable.
The Mean Green’s run during conference play is up to an NCAA record 52 matches, while its overall home unbeaten streak sits at 25 as they head off for their first road trip in Conference USA play.
UNT will face UTSA on Sunday in San Antonio, the opener of a two-game road trip, before returning to the friendly confines of the new stadium it shares with the university’s track and field program.
“I have looked back and thought, ‘Wow.’” Hedund said. “Our players have so much pride playing in front of their fans and playing at home in general. They know that this is our backyard.”
Generation upon generation of UNT players have fought to protect that turf at multiple venues while playing in several leagues over the years.
The Mean Green started their conference home unbeaten streak at the Mean Green Soccer Complex, a converted high school football field, before moving into UNT’s Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. The venue opened this fall.
UNT’s conference unbeaten streak began while it was still in the Sun Belt Conference, before the Mean Green moved to C-USA.
Protecting its home turf has always been a priority for UNT, no matter the field it plays on or the league it is a member of.
“North Texas has a tradition of winning at home,” UNT midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain said. “Our mentality in home games is to not be the team that has the streak broken. We grind when we are not scoring and hunker down in games when we are up. It’s great to have the streak going.”
UNT did not give up a goal in its first three games in conference play, all of which were played in Denton. The Mean Green have given up just one goal in seven home matches this season.
That bodes well for the remainder of the year. UNT will host the C-USA tournament for the first time this fall.
“I always get the team’s best effort at home,” Hedlund said. “Our biggest thing on winning championships is winning all of our games at home and then steal a few on the road. You do that and you get these crazy streaks.”
Those streaks provide even more motivation for UNT’s players.
“We have a passion for winning on our home field and take a lot of pride in it,” UNT forward Olivia Klein said.
The UNT athletic department honored the team for its record conference unbeaten streak last week during the Mean Green football team’s game against Houston.
That is far from the only reminder UNT’s players receive about their dominance at home.
“Coach reminds us that when it comes to conference games at home, we win,” DeFrain said. “We want to carry on the mentality of the players who were here before us.”
UNT has built on that tradition already this season and appears capable of adding to the program’s expanding list of conference titles. The Mean Green have won 15 league titles overall in Hedlund’s 25 seasons.
UNT has captured seven C-USA titles since 2014.
The Mean Green are hoping to add another regular season and conference tournament title this year while chasing the NCAA tournament win that has always seemed just out of reach.
UNT nearly upset Texas A&M last year before falling in double overtime in the opening round of their sixth NCAA tournament. The Mean Green are on course to get another opportunity this year, thanks in part to its remarkable run of success at home.
“It’s such a privilege to be a part of a team that has a winning tradition,” DeFrain said. “It’s a dream. I’m so happy to be a part of this team.”