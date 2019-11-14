North Texas came awfully close to breaking through for its first win in the NCAA soccer tournament last season.
UNT nearly scored first-half goal in an opening-round game at Texas A&M and took the Aggies to overcome before falling on a late goal.
The Mean Green will get another chance on Friday, this time at Arkansas in another first-round NCAA tournament game. UNT is looking for its first NCAA tournament win in its seventh appearance in a 6:30 p.m. game.
“I hope this is our chance for a tournament win,” UNT coach John Hedlund said.
"It’s going to be a physical game with two teams that mirror each other's style. There will be a lot of athletes and speed on the field and two good goalkeepers. We have watched them from afar this year. We have a good idea of what they do, and they will know what we do."
What UNT (15-5-1) has done better than most teams in the country is defend over the course of its 25th season. The Mean Green enter the NCAA tournament having allowed just 14 goals all year.
What was particularly encouraging for UNT heading into the NCAA tournament was the way its offense has started to come around and complement its play on the defensive end.
UNT scored 10 goals while rolling through three games in the C-USA tournament. Hedlund has said throughout the season that UNT needed a host of young players to come through and score goals for the Mean Green to get to where they want to go.
Those players are starting to shine. Freshman Allie Byrd and junior Berklee Peters each scored three goals in the conference tournament.
Byrd scored two of UNT's goals in a 5-2 win over Florida Atlantic in the conference tournament final.
"Winning 5-2 against a really good FAU team gives us a confidence boost," senior defender Natalie Newell said. "We won all of our tournament games by at least two goals."
Building on that performance will be a challenge against Arkansas (16-3-2). The Razorbacks are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and won the SEC regular season title.
Arkansas is ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll. UNT received six votes this week.
The Razorbacks rank fifth nationally with an average of 2.76 goals per game.
UNT will be a decided underdog against Arkansas but believes it has a team capable of breaking through for a milestone win.
"We have the team to do it," Hedlund said. "It will come down to what it always does, which is finishing opportunities."