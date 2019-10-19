TYLER — Shortly after volleyball picked up a huge road win against UT Tyler, TWU soccer capped a thrilling Saturday afternoon against the Patriots by winning a double-overtime classic, 3-2.
Trailing 2-1 with less than 14 minutes left in the match, Lexi D’Abrosca connected on the equalizing goal, in the 84th minute, off an assist by Makenna Guidry.
“The key to the comeback was not getting down on ourselves,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “We did not play our brand of soccer consistently today, but in OT, we played really well.”
In the second overtime, Maddy Harper deposited the game winner, in the 105th minute, on an assist from Jazmine Navarro, that cemented the Pioneers’ fifth straight victory — one shy of the program record.
“The current run we’re on is great,” Abouzar said of the Pioneers who are now 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Lone Star Conference. “We’re enjoying it and know that we need to keep improving in order to reach the goals we’ve set for ourselves.”
The victory was the 11th of the season, tying the most wins for a single season in the program’s history (2015, 2018).
TWU currently stands third in the Lone Star Conference standings behind the remaining conference unbeaten’s DBU and St. Edward’s.
Saturday, the Pioneers will host DBU in a battle for conference supremacy at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Soccer Park.