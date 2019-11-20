Senior Brittany Jones, the anchoring center back on the Texas Woman's defense, has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-South Central Region second team, as announced Wednesday afternoon by D2CCA.
This is the first career D2CCA All-Region selection for Jones who serves as captain on the back line of what is one of the Lone Star Conference's strongest defenses. In 20 games, the Pioneers have allowed only 17 goals for a .85 goals against average, and have recorded 10 shutouts, one shy of the school record set last year, and second only to league leaders Dallas Baptist.
An All-Conference Second Team selection this year, Jones is leading a squad that has made school history. Earlier this week TWU was awarded the fourth seed in the South Central Region and will play in it's first-ever NCAA Tournament game Friday against No. 5 Dixie State.