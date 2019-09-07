The TWU Pioneers soccer team heads into the 2019 season with a mix of veteran players along with a talented group of newcomers.
Those returners include LSC all-tournament selections Hannah Schneider and Jazmine Navarro as well as Haley Ward, whose historic season — which saw her produce the most goals, shots and shots on goal in a single season — earned her an All-South Central Region selection.
The Pioneers open the season Sunday when they host East Central at 7 p.m. and will follow that with a home game Thursday against Rogers State. TWU begins Lone Star Conference play on Sept. 26 against Midwestern State.
Following a 2018 season that saw them post a record of 11-6-3 en route to a postseason victory at home, the Pioneers enter the 2019 campaign slated to finish seventh in the Lone Star Conference according to the league’s preseason poll, which is voted upon by LSC head coaches and sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
“There’s a lot of unknown with having 14 teams now in our conference,” head coach Babak Abouzar said.
“But I think we’re ready for the challenge.”
About to embark on his eighth year at TWU, and seventh as the program’s head coach, Abouzar looks to lead the Pioneers to the LSC tournament for the fifth consecutive season.
“There’s a lot that we want to accomplish,” Abouzar added. “It really helps with us having a great group of core returners mixed in with our new players.”