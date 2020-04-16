A downside to playing high school soccer in North Texas is that most of the time, players are competing in harsh conditions. If it’s not raining, it’s mind-numbingly cold, and the wind is blowing so hard and in so many directions that the ball appears to have a mind of its own as it skips uncontrollably across the turf.
Every once in awhile, though, there are a few pretty nights mixed in — a gentle reminder that spring is around the corner.
Ryan senior Payton Porter, 17, lived for those beautiful nights. It meant that her baby daughter could come to watch her play. Payton gave birth to Zola on November 3 and fought with everything she had to resume her playing career.
“It wasn’t that she would remember it, but I would,” Porter said. “The whole team loved knowing she was there.”
Of all the heartfelt stories being shared about Denton-area athletes and the suspension of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps no journey is as unique as Porter’s. Now a four-year defensive star for the Lady Raiders, Porter found out she was pregnant in March 2019, had her baby in November and went from playing 10 minutes here and 15 minutes there to playing nearly every minute.
The pregnancy could have marked the end of her career. It also could have meant that she didn’t return to school. She didn’t allow either to happen. What Porter couldn’t control was the coronavirus lockdown.
Since March 16, there have been no workouts, organized practices or games. The UIL’s ban on spring sports expires May 4, which could mean a return to play in many optimists’ minds.
But everything is being evaluated by the day, so no one is sure what will happen next.
“I never stopped thinking of getting back on the field,” said Porter, who has no plans to play college soccer. “[The coronavirus] was heartbreaking — to know that I had probably played my last game and didn’t know it.
“If we do get to play again, we’ll be ready.”
Those words epitomize Porter’s mindset throughout her year-long journey. Along with having a baby, Porter still earned a 4.4 GPA while taking dual credit and AP courses. She was accepted to TWU, where she will major in nursing. Athletically, she earned second-team All-District 8-5A and All-State academic honors from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
She played in Ryan’s final playoff game last season and eventually worked up the courage to break the news to head coach Kendall Pryor during end-of-year player evaluations. Pryor welcomed the news with open arms but also knew it would be a tough journey back. Porter continued to workout with the team until she was roughly seven months pregnant and resumed working out six weeks after giving birth.
Her ankles and feet were weak, and her endurance wasn’t where it used to be. Porter’s ankles had to be taped before every game, and she also had severe hip issues that caused her to spend more time in the trainer’s room.
“Once she came back, I eased her back into things. But then we lost [Oklahoma State signee Kionna Simon], and she ended up being a starter again pretty quickly,” Pryor said. “She was still working through a lot of things with her body, but she played lights out for us. It’s a huge comeback. I am pretty proud of her.”
Porter agreed.
“The first game I got back into was a preseason game, and I really enjoyed being back out there, kicking the ball around with my teammates,” she said. “I knew it was a possibility that I could be competitive again. Coach Pryor and [athletic trainer] Tavaras Davidson really helped me through this and got me to where I was able to play soccer.
“Who knows if we will play again, but getting back to soccer showed me how strong I actually am and how supportive everyone around me is. It helped me grow as a person and a mom. It shows me how strong I can be for my daughter.”