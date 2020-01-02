FRISCO — The Guyer Wildcats could not get the job done on Thursday against Frisco Memorial, as they fell for a final of 2-1 in their season opener.
The Wildcats trailed 2-0 with just four minutes left to play before Erik Arellano found the net on an assist from Johnny Dalby in the 76th minute. Despite the goal, Guyer came up short.
The Wildcats are now 0-1 on the year and will return to action against Plano West on Friday.
Girls
Guyer 1, Midland 0
FRISCO — The Guyer Lady Wildcats recorded their first victory of the season on Thursday against Midland, shutting them out 1-0.
Mariella Stephens scored the lone goal of the game unassisted for the Lady Wildcats. Allie Dellis was also credited with the shutout.
Guyer is 1-1 on the young season and will face off against Belton on Friday.