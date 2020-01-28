The Guyer Wildcats fell to Southlake Carroll on Tuesday by a final of 5-0.
Ryan 1, Denton 0
The Ryan Raiders took care of business against Denton on Tuesday by defeating them 1-0.
Girls
Lake Dallas 5, Northwest 0
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons shutout Northwest on Tuesday, as they won big 5-0.
Karina De Paoli scored in the first goal of the game for Lake Dallas on an assist from Presleigh Theissen, who assisted Chelsea Vilca for the second goal of the night. Vilca would go on to score one more goal in the first half on an assist from Karina De Paoli
Dylan Drzod scored the Lady Falcons’ fourth goal of the game in the second half with help from Maradona Vilca. Thiessen had the fifth and final goal for Lake Dallas on an assist from Karina De Paoli.