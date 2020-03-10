LITTLE ELM — Arturo Ramirez scored a pair of goals and assisted on another one as the Braswell Bengals defeated Northwest 4-1 Monday, improving to 5-2-4 in 8-5A play and 10-5-6 overall.
Ramirez scored on a penalty kick in the first half as Braswell and Northwest were tied 1-1 at halftime.
In the second half, Josh Vargas scored on an assist from Jordan Munoz and Munoz scored later on an assist by Ramirez. Ramirez final goal came late in the second half on a Munoz assist.
Little Elm 3, Ryan 1
LITTLE ELM — The Little Elm Lobos rolled to a 3-1 victory over Ryan, improving to 5-3-3 in 8-5A play while Ryan slipped to 2-7-2.
Girls
Lake Dallas 3, Denton 0
Chelsea Vilca scored three goals and got assists from Karina De Paoli and Sienna Campbell as the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons defeated Denton 3-0.