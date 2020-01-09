Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.