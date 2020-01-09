COLLEYVILLE — The Guyer Lady Wildcats blew the doors off Donna North on Thursday, as it was a full-on offensive onslaught resulting in a 9-0 final.
Eight Guyer players scored a goal in the game, including two by Lani Birckbichler and Trinity Cox with a goal and two assists. Allie Lyons also had one goal and two assists as well as Mariella Stephens and Madison Parks each recording an assist and goal.
Allie Dellis was credited with the shutout.
Midlothian Heritage Frostbite tournament
MIDLOTHIAN — The Argyle Lady Eagles had a successful Thursday in the opening day of the tournament, as they downed both Gainesville and Mineral Wells.
The Argyle offense was terrific in both of their matchups, defeating Gainesville 5-1 in the first contest and shutting Mineral Wells 5-0 in game two.
Iron Bridge Classic
The Guyer Wildcats could not get the victory on Thursday in the opening game of the Iron Bridge Classic, as they fell to Richardson 2-0.
Joshua Zemanski and Luke Johnson were the scorers for Richardson.
Carrolton Creekview 4, Lake Dallas 3
The Lake Dallas Falcons lost a tough one Thursday to Carrolton Creekview as they were narrowly defeated 4-3.
Brock Pope had two goals for the Falcons in the effort with Preston Gregg also contributing with a goal.