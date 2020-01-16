PLANO — The Guyer Lady Wildcats captured their third win of the season on Thursday with a 3-2 victory on the road against Plano East.
Trinity Cox had a big day for Guyer with a goal and two assists while Oliva Ramirez also contributed a goal of her own as well as an assist. Mariella Stephens had a goal also for the Lady Wildcats.
Guyer is now 3-1-1 overall on the young campaign.
Birdville tournament
BIRDVILLE — The Denton Lady Broncos fell to Birdville on Thursday in their opening match of the tournament, suffering a 1-0 loss.