ATSCOCITA — The Guyer Lady Wildcats secured a victory on Saturday with a 1-0 shutout over Atascocita.
Oliva Ramirez scored the lone goal of the game for the Lady Wildcats on an assist from Trinity Cox. Allie Dellis was credited with the shutout for Guyer.
Guyer is now 5-1-1 overall this season.
Birdville tournament
BIRDVILLE — The Denton Lady Broncos fell again on the final day of the Birdville tournament Saturday, losing to L.D. Bell 2-1.
Ashley Meza was the scorer for Denton with the one goal on an assist from Madi Autwell.