SPRINGTOWN — The Argyle Lady Eagles kept their perfect district record intact with a 5-0 win over Springtown Tuesday.
Sidney Haxhiaj scored two goals for the Lady Eagles with Trinity Carter, Kennedi Banar and Emma Sheehan each scoring goals as well.
Argyle improves to 18-3 overall with a 6-0 district record.
Little Elm 2, Lake Dallas 1
CORNITH — It was a lackluster night for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons as they fell to Little Elm 2-1.
Chelsea Vilca provided the lone goal for Lake Dallas in the first half.
Denton 3, Braswell 0
The Denton Lady Broncos meant business in their matchup against Braswell on Tuesday, shutting them out 3-0.
Emily Turner, Ryleigh Leatherwood and Ashley Meza were the three responsible for the goals for the Lady Broncos with Emily Williamson being credited with the shutout.
Guyer 1, Keller 1
KELLER — Though they did not win on Tuesday, the Guyer Lady Wildcats also did not lose as they tied with Keller 1-1.
Mariella Stephens scored the lone goal for the Lady Wildcats on an assist by Olivia Ramirez.
Boys
Braswell 5, Denton 3
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals got the victory over Denton at home on Tuesday by a final score of 5-3.
Diego Rodas had three of the five goals for Braswell with Jordan Munoz picking up the other two that proved to be the difference in the match.
The Colony 1, Ryan 0
THE COLONY — The Ryan Raiders could not muster any offense in their 1-0 loss to The Colony on Tuesday.
Keller 6, Guyer 0
KELLER — It was tough sledding for the Guyer Wildcats on Tuesday as they were blasted 6-0 on the road by Keller.