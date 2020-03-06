ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles dispatched of Decatur with ease on Friday in their matchup, taking them down 7-3.
Madison Saldivar had three goals herself, with Rebecca O’Neal scoring two goals, and Emma Sheehan and Kennedi Banar scoring a goal each.
Guyer 4, Haslet Eaton 1
FORT WORTH — The Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of business against Haslet Eaton on the strength of four different players scoring a goal in the win.
Oliva Ramirez, Gabi Placke, Trinity Cox and Madison Park were all contributors for the Lady Wildcats with assists coming from Lani Birckbichler and Kaylen McNatt.
Boys
Guyer 2, Haslet Eaton 0
FORT WORTH — It was all smiles for the Guyer Wildcats shutout Haslet Eaton on Friday in a 2-0 win.
Elijah Pirtle and Oscar Ronquillo were the two scorers for Guyer.
Ryan 2, Braswell 2
Both Braswell and Ryan came up short in their quest for a win on Friday, as they tied 2-2.
Miguel Flores scored a goal in the first half on an assist from Benji Trevino before Diego Rodas scored the second goal in the second half on an assist from Jordan Munoz.