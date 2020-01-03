FRISCO — The Guyer Wildcats fell short in their second game of the Dr. Pink Invitational, losing to Plano West 3-1.
Guyer got into a hole early in the first half by allowing three goals to Plano West before Roushdy Jimenez scored the lone goal for the Wildcats late in the second half.
Girls Denton 10, Carter-Riverside 0
It was all business for the Denton Lady Broncos on Friday as they blew out Carter-Riverside 10-0 for a big win.
Seniors Emily Turner and Ashley Meza led Denton in scoring with two goals apiece. Turner was credited with an assist along with Kaley Robison, Madi Autwell and Michelle Avelino.
Emily Williamson was credited with the shutout for the Lady Broncos.