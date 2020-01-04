FRISCO — The Guyer Wildcats got into the win column for the first time this season on Saturday 2-1 over Mount Pleasant to wrap up their tournament.
The Wildcats were down 21 minutes into the first half thanks to a goal by Mount Pleasant before Guyer scored quickly to regain and hold onto the lead. Oscar Ronquillo made a nice move to get the first goal for the Wildcats before Roushdy Jimenez scored the second and final goal for Guyer just 40 seconds later from 26 yards.
Guyer is now 1-2-0 on the year and will return to against in the Iron Bridge Classic at home next week.
Girls Kennedale tournament
KENNEDALE — The Argyle Lady Eagles split their doubleheader on Saturday by defeating Paris and falling to Kennedale.
Argyle defeated Paris in game one 3-1 and lost to Kennedale 1-0 in the second matchup of the day.