Argyle 6, Decatur 0
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles got their first district win of the season on Friday with a 6-0 shutout over Decatur.
Madison Saldivar was crucial to the Lady Eagles in their victory with three goals. Rebecca O’Neal also scored two goals for Argyle with Emma Sheehan recording a goal as well.
Argyle moves to 13-3 on the season with a 1-0 record in district.
Lake Dallas 5, Denton 0
CORNITH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons got the win over Denton on Friday in shutout fashion 5-0.
Karina De Paoli and Addison Buesing each scored the first two goals for Lake Dallas in the first half. The Lady Falcons scored three more goals in the second half, including another goal from Buesing, plus Gisele Garibay and Sienna Campbell each tallying a goal.
Presleigh Theissen, Addison Buesing, and Maradona Vilca each recorded an assist as well.
Boys
Little Elm 2, Ryan 1
The Ryan Raiders took the loss in their matchup with Little Elm Friday, falling 2-1.
Owen Biering scored the lone goal for the Raiders.