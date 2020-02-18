BRIDGEPORT — The Argyle Lady Eagles picked up their second district win of the year Tuesday with a road win over Bridgeport.
Rebecca O’Neal and Madison Saldivar led the offensive attack for Argyle with two goals apiece.
Following the win, the Lady Eagles are now 14-3 overall and 2-0 in district.
Boys
Guyer 5, Keller Fossil Ridge 1
The Guyer Wildcats took care of business against Keller Fossil Ridge Tuesday with three players picking up goals in the victory.
Elijah Pirtle and Luis Duron each picked up two goals for Guyer with Oscar Ronquillo scoring a goal as well.
Lake Dallas 3, Ryan 1
CORNITH — It was tough sledding for the Ryan Raiders on Tuesday as they fell to Lake Dallas 3-1.
Kevin Dorantes scored the lone goal for Ryan.