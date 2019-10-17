COMMERCE — Kaylee Rekieta netted the game-winning goal in the 55th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for the Pioneers over Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday night.
“Ava (Schulte) served in a nice ball from the left,” head coach Babak Abouzar recollected of the deciding goal. “Kaylee did a great job of timing her run and finishing a great shot with their goalkeeper charging at her.”
In the first half, the Pioneers scored first with Lexi D’Abrosca scoring on an assist from Erica Anderson. Just over 10 minutes later, the Lady lions found an equalizer in the 31st minute, setting the stage for Rekieta’s go-ahead strike.
“Tonight was a huge win,” Abouzar said. “TAMUC is a very tough team to play, especially at their place.”
Despite being outshot 10-7, the Pioneers placed five shots on goal to the Lady Lions’ three.
Daniela Marin recorded two key saves in the second half to claim her 10th win of the season. Rekieta led the charge offensively, unleashing four shots, placing three on goal.
The win puts the Pioneers third in the Lone Star Conference standings with a 6-1 record behind conference unbeaten DBU (7-0) and St. Edward’s (5-0-1). The win also makes TWU one of only two teams with 10 victories overall.
“We’ve really focused on taking one game at a time,” Abouzar said of the team’s success. “The day after every game, we’re focused on our next opponent and how we can get better.”
The Pioneers will hit the road on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to face UT Tyler, seeking their fifth victory in a row.