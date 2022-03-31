Sheehan
Emma Sheehan has scored 10 goals in the 2022 playoffs for Argyle.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS − Argyle is headed to the Class 4A Region I semifinals.

The third-ranked Eagles blanked Alvarado 7-0 at Birdville to continue their postseason tear.

Argyle (23-1-1), which has defeated playoff foes Bridgeport, Kennedale, and Alvarado by a combined 31-1, will face the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between state-ranked Canyon and San Elizario.

The semifinal match will take place Friday, April 8 at Northwest High School.

Emma Sheehan and Olivia Placke, a transfer from Guyer, each scored three goals in Thursday's rout of Alvarado (11-9). Kaley Robinson scored for the Eagles, who make the jump to Class 5A next season.

Sheehan, who has signed with Seton Hall, has scored 10 goals in the playoffs.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

