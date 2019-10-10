A goal in the first half and a stingy defense held up for Texas Woman's as they defeated West Texas A&M, 1-0, Thursday to stay undefeated at home.
Freshman Jaycee Fuller scored her fourth goal of the season when she gathered the ball 20 yards out, juked a defender and laced a hard left-footed shot into the left side of the goal to put the Pioneers up, 1-0, at 30:48.
"We asked Jaycee to do some things that she hasn't been called to do this season," Head Coach Babak Abouzar said. "She did a great job this game of stepping up and finishing a quality opportunity."
After intermission, the Lady Buffs had a chance for the equalizer when they were awarded a penalty kick at 61:12 after sophomore Maddy Harper fouled Khaline Jacob in the box. But WT's Mackenzie Taylor didn't put her shot on frame and TWU keeper Daniela Marin went untested as the shot went wide right.
The Pioneers (8-2, 4-1 LSC) and Lady Buffs played an even game most of the match with TWU notching a slight advantage in shots, 14-10. Fuller took a game-high three shots with Harper, freshman Ava Schulte and sophomore Abigail Martinez each taking two shots.
Pioneer defenders stopped numerous Lady Buff counter attacks from their fast front line to preserve TWU's perfect 5-0 record at Pioneer Soccer Park.
"West Texas forwards are very threatening in the attacking third," Abouzar said. "Our back line did a really good job of containing the conference's preseason offensive player of the year, Hannah Kelly-Lusk. This win is something that we're looking to build on as we head into another important LSC game against Eastern New Mexico."
Marin went the distance between the pipes to register her sixth shutout of the season. The victory halted WT's three-game winning streak and gave them their first conference loss.
Next up for TWU is a Saturday noon tilt at home with Eastern New Mexico.