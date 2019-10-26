On a night where Texas Woman’s faculty and staff were honored by members of the Pioneer Soccer team, two of the Lone Star Conference’s premier teams duked it out for league supremacy.
With postseason implications, the DBU Patriots’ unbeaten record (11-0-1) and the Pioneers’ unblemished home record (6-0-0) all on the line, TWU struggled to challenge DBU goalkeeper Hope Koym as the Patriots topped the Pioneers 3-0.
“DBU is a really good team,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “They’re undefeated and that just shows the level that they’re at.”
Jaycee Fuller and Hannah Schneider each recorded three shots as Kaylee Rekiea and Keely Chapman notched two apiece.
“We can’t sulk, we can’t feel bad for ourselves,” Abouzar added. “We have to learn from it and move on.”
The final homestand of the season for the Pioneers will continue with another conference showdown with Angelo State on Halloween night at 7 p.m.