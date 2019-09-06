A free kick in the eighth-minute from the corner was left on the ground inside the six where the Tigers' Kimberley Smit cleaned it up and beat UNT goalie Kelsey Brann to give Memphis an early 1-0 lead. The goal was the only black eye on the day for Brann who played lights out after the goal, making eight saves and a making number of critical stops on potential Memphis (4-1) attacks. She did so too in the second half for roughly 20 minutes while her all-American centerback Dominique James was out with an injury.
James would eventually return to the match.
In what was a physical and unclean game by two teams who feature some of the nation's top defenses, both offenses struggled to put on much of an attack. North Texas' Logan Bruffett who is second on the team in goals and played all 90 minutes was held without a shot on Friday. It is the first time this season Bruffett did not take a shot.
Trailing in the second half the Mean Green were clearly the more aggressive team and had opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net. In the final 10 minutes of the match, UNT (3-2) had three consecutive corner kicks that again they couldn't quite finish.
North Texas will be right back at it on Sunday when they travel to Incarnate Word for a 1 p.m. first kick. The Mean Green have never lost to UIW and beat them last season 3-0.