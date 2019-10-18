The North Texas soccer team bounced back Friday night with a 2-0 shutout victory over Western Kentucky.
Back playing in front of their home crowd, the Mean Green rebounded from their 1-0 loss at UAB last Sunday and put constant pressure on the WKU backline throughout Friday’s game, scoring their first goal just 13 minutes into the match and finishing with 16 shots in total.
With Friday’s win, North Texas improves to 5-1 in conference play and has now outscored its six conference opponents by a combined score of 8-1. In the Conference USA standings, UNT leaps Florida Atlantic and moves into second-place right behind Charlotte who has played one more conference match than the Mean Green.
Charlotte is off Sunday while UNT hosts Marshall for Senior Day with an opportunity to tie the 49ers in the league standings. In 24 previous seasons, North Texas has never lost on Senior Day and after Friday’s win has now gone 53 consecutive home conference matches without a loss.
“We knew we were better than how we played last week at UAB,” said senior Dominique James. “I’m proud of how we played as a team today and we just need to make sure we keep it going into Sunday.”
On Friday, freshman Michelle Gonzalez scored the first goal for UNT — her second of the season — after the Lady Toppers’ keeper came off her line to make a punch save. Gonzalez collected the save at the top of the 18-yard box and fired a shot into the back of the net before the keeper could even react.
North Texas (10-4-0, 5-1-0) then scored again in the 39th minute when junior Berklee Peters cleaned up a loose ball in the box after the WKU (8-5-1, 4-3-0) keeper had made a save. The goal is Peters’ 10th of the year.
North Texas still has four regular season matches remaining on its schedule and then hosts 2019 Conference USA Tournament.
“I’m proud of how everyone really worked hard on the offensive end tonight,” Peters said. “I still can’t believe I’ve scored 10 goals already.”
With Friday’s shutout win, UNT keeper Kelsey Brann and the Mean Green defense has now shutout nine opponents this year and five of their six conference opponents. They’ve allowed just one goal all year at home in eight home matches, which they’re a perfect 8-0 in.
UNT has won 15 straight at home and are just two shy of tying the program record, which they set from 2015-17. North Texas’ home unbeaten streak improved to 26 in a row after Friday. It is already a program record.