Sunday began with the North Texas soccer team honoring its 2019 senior class — one of its most successful senior classes in program history — and ended with the Mean Green doing what that class and the program has made customary.
Win.
Win at home.
And get a shutout win at home as they beat Marshall on Sunday 2-0 to secure another undefeated home record.
“It’s bittersweet,” said senior Dominique James. “I don’t think it’s fully hit us but I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, especially at home.”
The 2019 Mean Green senior class finishes off with a four-year home record of 33-2-3 and a 19-0-1 record at home in conference matches.
The seniors went 9-0 at home as freshmen and 9-0 again this year. They went 8-0-1 last year.
While Sunday was the team’s last regular season home match, it will not be the final time they play on its home field this season. UNT is hosting the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, which begins Nov. 6.
“I’m excited that we’re hosting the tournament this year,” said senior Natalie Newell. “Knowing that we get to play at a place we’re comfortable with and a place we’ve had so much success gives us a little extra boost.”
On Sunday, the Mean Green (11-4-0, 6-1-0) got two second half goals to secure the win.
Newell, a three-year captain for the Mean Green, fired in her first goal of the season in the 49th minute. Shooting it from just at the top of the 18, number 18 kept her shot low and found a gap in between the Marshall (4-12-0, 2-6-0) defense to put the Mean Green on the board.
Then 30 minutes later, junior Berklee Peters went top shelf as she scored her team-leading 11th goal of the season to give North Texas a commanding 2-0 lead at home.
Sunday’s shutout is redshirt sophomore keeper Kelsey Brann’s 10th of the year, which is one shy of what she had all of last year. Brann and the Mean Green allowed zero goals at home in conference this year and outscored its nine opponents at home by a combined score of 25-1.
Sunday’s victory also gave the Mean Green 18 points in the league standings, which ties them with Charlotte for first-place. Both North Texas and the 49ers have three remaining conference games before the C-USA Tournament. Charlotte has three home matches against UTEP, UTSA and Old Dominion who have a combined conference record of 7-13-7. Meanwhile UNT hits the road for its final three matches and has to play Florida Atlantic, FIU and Rice.
FAU and Rice are right on the Mean Green’s tail in the conference standings.