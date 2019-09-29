The North Texas soccer team extended its home unbeaten streak to a program record 25 straight with a 3-0 win over Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.
The Mean Green (8-3-0, 3-0-0) broke the 17-year-old record behind goals from Berklee Peters and Logan Bruffett. Peters scored twice on Sunday to bring her season total to a team-leading nine — three more than she had all of last year.
"It's always great to set a program record like that especially at place where there has been so much history," Peters said.
Since arriving in Denton in 2017, Peters and her teammates have gone 22-2-3 at home in all matches but have not lost at home since Aug. 27, 2017, when they narrowly loss 1-0 to nationally ranked Texas.
In conference play, the Mean Green are 12-0-1 since the start of the 2017 season. But UNT hasn't lost a home conference match since 2008 and after Sunday extended its already NCAA record to 52 straight home conference matches without a loss.
"We take a lot of pride in our success at home and playing well at home." Peters said.
On Sunday, the Mean Green took it early to the high-powered Blue Raiders (4-6-1, 1-1-1). Middle Tennessee averaged 2.2 goals per match prior to Sunday and feature two of the best offensive players in the league, most notably the defending C-USA Offensive Player of the Year Peyton DePriest.
"The wind was tough for both teams and Middle Tennessee's DePriest and Hannah Tillett are a handful for anyone, so we really needed our defense to step up and play at a high level," said head coach John Hedlund.
North Texas scored in the sixth-minute when Peters shot a banger from 25 yards out and struck it perfectly in the top right corner of the net where the Blue Raiders' keeper couldn't stop it.
The Mean Green extended its lead right before halftime when Bruffett headed in her fourth goal of the year with a flick over the keeper's outstretched arms off of a set piece.
With the 2-0 lead UNT sat comfortably. The Mean Green own a .920 winning percentage all-time in home matches where they score two or more goals.
Just to be safe, though, Peters tacked on another goal. This one coming in the 69th-minute off of a perfectly placed through ball from freshman Allie Byrd. Peters from inside the box aimed once again to the top right corner and beat the Middle Tennessee keeper.
"Dom, Kelsey, Lampe, Nat, Madi and Lo really anchored our defense for 90 minutes to get the shutout and Berklee came up big once again, scoring two of the better goals I've seen this year along with Lo's flick on a set piece for us to get the win. "
The Blue Raiders' DePriest and Tillett ended Sunday's match with zero shots. The first time either had been held shotless in a game they played in all year. DePriest entered Sunday's match having scored in two straight.
With the 3-0 shutout victory, the Mean Green are the only 3-0 team in Conference USA.
They've yet to give up a goal in conference play and have now shutout seven opponents on the year. They had 11 shutouts all of last year. Brann now has 18 career shutouts and is four away from moving into second all-time in program history.
North Texas has a full week off before they travel to UT San Antonio (4-4-1, 0-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 6 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.