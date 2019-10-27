MIAMI — The North Texas soccer team rolled past Florida International Sunday afternoon 7-0, behind four goals from freshman Allie Byrd and sophomore keeper Kelsey Brann’s league leading 11th shutout.
Byrd, a 2019 Texas high school first-team all-state forward who scored 92 goals in four years at Kingwood Park High School, entered Sunday’s match with two goals on the year. She had a hat trick by the 26th-minute of Sunday’s match — the second-fastest hat trick in program history. Furthermore, her four-goal performance is the most goals scored by a single player in a Conference USA league match since 2014, and is tied for the second-best performance in a C-USA league game ever.
Her four goals against FIU are the most by a UNT player since Brittany Cleveland’s four-goal performance against Lamar in 2007. It falls one goal shy of the program-record for most goals in a match, which 2001 graduate Christy Johnson accomplished twice her freshman season and April Bonilla did her sophomore season in 1996.
Byrd’s now six goals on the year is the team’s second-most behind junior Berklee Peters’ 11 goals.
“It feels really good especially coming off of a hard loss to FAU,” Byrd said. “Today was a really good confidence boost for me and the team going into a big game against Rice next week and our conference tournament.”
Also getting in on the scoring on Sunday in the Mean Green’s 7-0 win, which is tied for the largest win of the season and is the largest margin of victory on the road since their 9-1 win at Texas Southern in 2013, was Olivia Klein and Logan Bruffett.
Klein’s goal, her third of the season, came in the 44th minute and gave UNT a 5-0 lead.
Bruffett, knocked in her fifth goal of the year in the 65th-minute to end the scoring at 7-0. Bruffett’s goal was assisted by Elle Marie DeFrain and was her second assist of the day. Her first assist came on Byrd’s second goal in the 18th minute.
Also assisting on goals on Sunday were seniors Madeline Guderian, Michelle Gonzalez and Dominique James.
North Texas’ (12-5, 7-2) first goal on Sunday was an own goal by the Panthers (2-14, 0-9).
With Sunday’s result, the Mean Green move into a tie for second-place in the league standings with Charlotte who fell 2-1 versus UTSA at home.
Leaping the 49ers and taking over first-place is Florida Atlantic. The owls beat Rice 3-2 at home on Sunday and now have a one-point lead in the standings.
FAU finishes the season on Friday with a home match at FIU. North Texas travels to Rice on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Following UNT’s game at Rice, the Mean Green will host the 2019 Conference USA Tournament starting Nov. 6.